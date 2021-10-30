Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 17,931 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 334.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $166.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.