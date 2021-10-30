Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,404 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 168,973 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 123,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBD opened at $31.31 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

