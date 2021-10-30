Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $57.71 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.