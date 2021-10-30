Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

