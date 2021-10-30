Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 27,613 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,613 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,021,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 353,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.06 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

