Amon Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Amon has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $2,303.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amon has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00231161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

