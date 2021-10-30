Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 237.9% from the September 30th total of 956,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AMPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.10. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

