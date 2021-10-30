Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

IBUY stock opened at $110.61 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $141.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $119.66.

