Amundi Buys New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Amundi bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 527,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

