Amundi Invests $46.44 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 951,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.