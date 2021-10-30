Amundi Invests $52.33 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 767,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,451,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,207,000 after buying an additional 156,917 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $24,998,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,961,268.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,068,821 shares of company stock valued at $209,155,467.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $52.58 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.