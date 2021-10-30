Amundi Makes New $57.59 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amundi bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,585,000. Amundi owned 0.31% of Charles River Laboratories International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

Shares of CRL opened at $448.68 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.87 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.17 and its 200 day moving average is $384.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

