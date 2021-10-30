Amundi Purchases New Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Amundi purchased a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 698,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,670,000. Amundi owned approximately 1.54% of SPX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC opened at $58.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

