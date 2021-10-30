Amundi Purchases Shares of 451,978 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 451,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Entergy stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

