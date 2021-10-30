Amundi Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 813,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.38 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $193.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.