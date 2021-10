Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 14,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 19,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

AEBZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling, and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks, and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

