Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.68. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NYSE AEL traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $31.87. 241,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $49,765,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $31,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $20,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

