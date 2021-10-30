Analysts Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). American Well posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

American Well stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96. American Well has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $43.75.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in American Well by 3.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Well by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

