Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post sales of $504.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.90 million and the highest is $505.80 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $489.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.10. 83,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.