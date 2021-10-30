Analysts Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Frontline reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,244. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Frontline by 7.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Frontline by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Frontline by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

