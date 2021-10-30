Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $276.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.60 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $121.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.42 million to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $263,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $39,996,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 686,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 436,732 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

