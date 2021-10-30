Analysts Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,213,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,045,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 548.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $17.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

