Analysts Anticipate TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. TransAlta reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

TAC opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 40.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 87.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 560,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 261,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.