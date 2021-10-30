Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

WASH has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,426,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 56,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WASH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.66. 36,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,177. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

