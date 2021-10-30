Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:BZH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 193,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,198. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $566.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

