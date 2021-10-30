Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 443,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 263,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 263,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,618.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 159,033 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRMK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 488,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

