Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Cohu posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,570. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.