Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce $676.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.60 million and the lowest is $667.60 million. Envista reported sales of $640.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Envista stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

