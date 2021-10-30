Analysts Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.20. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS stock opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

