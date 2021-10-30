Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

SAR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $327.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

