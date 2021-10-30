Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.28). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $994,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.86. 4,402,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,811. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.94.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.