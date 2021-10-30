Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.28). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XERS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $994,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.86. 4,402,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,811. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

