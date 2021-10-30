Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $34.85

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

ALLO traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.24. 1,164,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,621. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $634,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.7% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

