Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Target Price at $10.02

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $10,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.