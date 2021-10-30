Analysts Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target at $16.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DVDCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DVDCF opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

