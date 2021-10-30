Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target at $45.00

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 73.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

