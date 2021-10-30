Analysts Set Expectations for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $55.10 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,970 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.