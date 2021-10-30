Analysts Set Expectations for bioMérieux S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of bioMérieux in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.59 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bioMérieux’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $124.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. bioMérieux has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $158.75.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

