Analysts Set Expectations for Essentra plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essentra in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essentra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLRAF opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Essentra has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

