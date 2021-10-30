Analysts Set Expectations for Essentra plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essentra in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essentra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
