Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$33.62

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.67.

FM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:FM traded up C$1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,076. The firm has a market cap of C$20.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.83. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$14.36 and a 12 month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

