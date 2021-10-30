Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target at $78.36

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

GLPG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 147,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.93. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $129.03.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,287,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

