Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$16.20

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 498,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,995. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

