Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) PT at $5.79

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWG. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NWG stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,627. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5,473.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 254,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,006,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

