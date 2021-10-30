Analysts Set Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target at $60.88

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRDBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.29. 37,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

