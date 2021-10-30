Analysts Set One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Price Target at $30.60

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research firms have commented on OLP. Collins Stewart began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 83,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $651.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $80,062.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,038 shares of company stock worth $184,493. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

