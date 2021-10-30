Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT at €28.08

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.08 ($33.04).

GLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.84 ($33.92). The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.49. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

