Analyzing Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -2,538.73% N/A -68.86% MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58%

26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and MOGU’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $90,000.00 295.39 -$1.50 million N/A N/A MOGU $73.63 million 1.23 -$50.06 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MOGU.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Generation Hemp and MOGU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

MOGU has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 171.84%. Given MOGU’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

MOGU beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

