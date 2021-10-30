Analyzing Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Incyte has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Incyte and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 12.41% 15.77% 11.66% Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Incyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Incyte and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 1 4 6 0 2.45 Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00

Incyte currently has a consensus price target of $89.11, suggesting a potential upside of 33.04%. Inotiv has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.31%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than Inotiv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Incyte and Inotiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $2.67 billion 5.55 -$295.70 million ($1.06) -63.19 Inotiv $60.47 million 12.75 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -138.26

Inotiv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Incyte. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Incyte beats Inotiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

