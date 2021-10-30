Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

