Andra AP fonden Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 113,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 243,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

