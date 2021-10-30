Andra AP fonden Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $29,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 167.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,931 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $254.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $257.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

